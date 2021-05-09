Left Menu

Oxygenated 100-bed COVID care facility set up at Haj House in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 00:43 IST
Oxygenated 100-bed COVID care facility set up at Haj House in Srinagar

An oxygenated 100-bedded COVID care facility has been set up at the Haj House in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar set up the facility in Bemina area of the city in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

The spokesman said the facility came up at the Haj House in just a week's time.

He said the chief medical officer Srinagar apprised Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the DDMA chairman, that patients referred by a physician having mild symptoms of COVID-19 infection and require oxygen support of less than 10 litres per minute, can be admitted at the facility for isolation as well as treatment.

The health department is in the process of procuring more bulk oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to augment the bed capacity at Haj House, the spokesman noted.

The DC was informed that a duty roster for medical officers and paramedical staff has also been framed to look after the admitted patients.

The DDMA chairman said the initiative of establishing the 100-bedded facility is aimed at decongesting tertiary care hospital occupancy.

Asad said it will also serve the purpose of decongesting unnecessary occupancy of ‘precious’ beds in tertiary care hospitals by shifting patients having oxygen requirement of less than 10 litres per minute and are not on injectable medications to the facility at Haj House.

He said it is not a medical facility, but an oxygen support facility and shall act as an oxygen bank.

Asad said the initiative is a joint venture of DDMA Srinagar, District Health Society and District Red Cross Society.

He added that more oxygenated beds shall be established as per directions of the L-G to further strengthen the oxygen support system in Srinagar district.

PTI SSB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech

The Biden administration is examining ways to ensure that a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents to aid poor countries will not hand sensitive U.S. biopharmaceutical technology to China and Russia, responding to a chorus of concerns, U.S. and...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,913 with record 333 fresh cases

Nagalands COVID-19 caseload mounted to 15,913 on Saturday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 333 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.The death toll rose to 137 as 15 more patients- 14 from Dimapur and one from ...

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

Former President Barack Obamas dog Bo died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the Obamas said on social media.News of Bos passing was shared by Obama and his wife Michelle on Instagram, where both expressed sorrow at the passing of a dog ...

UK's Labour sacks campaign chief after poor election showing

Britains opposition Labour Party sacked its chair and campaign coordinator on Saturday after a poor showing in local elections and the overwhelming loss of a once safe parliamentary seat, a party source confirmed. Results from Thursdays ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021