Nepal reports 8,777 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 394,667

Nepal reported 8,777 new cases of coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally to 394,667, while the death toll rose to 3,720 with 78 fatalities, health officials said on Sunday. Currently, there are 88,160 active coronavirus cases in the country, health ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.

While 6,730 patients are admitted in hospitals, 81,430 are in home isolation, he said. As many as 4,022 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, Gautam said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 76.7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)