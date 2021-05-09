Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:44 IST
Kerala adds 35,801 new COVID-19 cases, 68 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There seems to be no let-up in COVID-19 cases in Kerala as the state on Sunday logged 35,801 fresh infections, taking the caseload to 18,72,573 and the test positivity rate to 28.88 per cent.

While active cases stood at 4,23,514, the toll mounted to 5,814 with 68 more deaths.

As many as 29,318 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to14,72,951, the government said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,23,980 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 28.88 per cent.

Ernakulam reported 4,767 cases, the highest among all 14 districts.

While Thiruvananthapuram reported 4,240 cases, other districts including Malappuram and Kozhikode reported 3,850 and 3,805 cases respectively.

Of the fresh cases, 316 people had come from outside the state and 32,627 were infected through contact, the government said, adding those who tested positive Sunday included 115 health workers.

One person who came from abroad was also tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 10,94,055people are under quarantine in various districts, including 31,430in hospitals.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

