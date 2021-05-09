Left Menu

ESIC sets up oxygen plant at 2 hospitals in NCR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:07 IST
ESIC sets up oxygen plant at 2 hospitals in NCR

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has set up oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi NCR area.

''The ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has installed oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi NCR area,'' a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, a 440 LPM capacity plant has been installed at the ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Faridabad while another plant of 220 LPM capacity was commissioned at ESIC Hospital in Jhilmil, New Delhi, on Sunday.

This will enable these hospitals to augment the availability of their ICU and ventilator beds.

The Corporation is actively helping the fight against COVID-19 by quickly converting its 30 hospitals all over the country into Covid-dedicated facilities.

These hospitals have around 4,200 beds, including 300 ICU beds and 250 ventilator beds. The facility has been made available to all citizens of the country.

A dashboard has also been started to facilitate beneficiaries to know about availability of beds in these hospitals.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has congratulated the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of ESIC Hospitals for achieving this feat.

He has expressed hope that they will keep their moral high during this pandemic, and keep serving the humanity with dedication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Resilient Kirby reigns as Chelsea crowned queens of England

Just over a year on from an infection that threatened to end her career, Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby scored twice as her side were crowned Womens Super League champions thanks in no small part to her incredible resurgence. Chelsea retaine...

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021