ESIC sets up oxygen plant at 2 hospitals in NCR

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has set up oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi NCR area.

''The ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has installed oxygen generation plants at two hospitals in Delhi NCR area,'' a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, a 440 LPM capacity plant has been installed at the ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Faridabad while another plant of 220 LPM capacity was commissioned at ESIC Hospital in Jhilmil, New Delhi, on Sunday.

This will enable these hospitals to augment the availability of their ICU and ventilator beds.

The Corporation is actively helping the fight against COVID-19 by quickly converting its 30 hospitals all over the country into Covid-dedicated facilities.

These hospitals have around 4,200 beds, including 300 ICU beds and 250 ventilator beds. The facility has been made available to all citizens of the country.

A dashboard has also been started to facilitate beneficiaries to know about availability of beds in these hospitals.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has congratulated the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of ESIC Hospitals for achieving this feat.

He has expressed hope that they will keep their moral high during this pandemic, and keep serving the humanity with dedication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)