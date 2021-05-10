JNPT and New Mangalore Port handle 120 MT of medical oxygen on priority basis

JNPT and New Mangalore Port today handled 120 Metric Tonnes of Medical Oxygen on a priority basis.

India's largest Container Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust handled four medical-grade oxygen-filled cryogenic containers with a total quantity of 80 MT. Each cryogenic container carried 20 MT of Liquid Medical grade Oxygen. These medical-grade oxygen containers were loaded in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates and reached India today.

Indian Navy's INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port today carrying 40 MT of oxygen from Kuwait. The cargo also comprised of 5 tons of oxygen cylinders and 4 high flow oxygen concentrators.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has directed all Major Ports of India, including the Kamarajar Port Limited, to waive off all charges levied by Major Port Trusts (including vessel-related charges, storage charges etc.) and accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying oxygen-related consignments.

(With Inputs from PIB)