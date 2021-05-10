Left Menu

Bihar s COVID 19 crosses six lakh mark, 75 fresh casualties reported

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:37 IST
Bihar s COVID 19 crosses six lakh mark, 75 fresh casualties reported

Seventy-five fresh COVID 19 casualties were reported in Bihar raising the death toll to 3357 on Monday, when the total number of confirmed cases also crossed the six-lakh mark.

However, the recovery rate continued to look up with more people recovering from the coronavirus than those who contracted the infection since the previous day.

According to the state health department, the recovery rate has now reached 81.97 per cent, a more than one per cent improvement compared with Sunday and an increase of nearly five per cent since a week ago.

The number of people who recovered in the last 24 hours was 15,800 while 10,174 fresh cases were reported during the same period, the department said.

As a consequence, active caseload of Bihar which had crossed 1.15 lakh less than a week ago, now stands at 1.05 lakh.

The number of people who have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus since the pandemic struck in March last year now stands at 6.01 lakh out of whom 4.93 lakh have recovered.

Altogether 2.74 crore samples have been tested in the state which has a total population of about 13 crores.

On the vaccination front, 81.81 lakh people have so far received the jabs, including 1.52 lakh in the age group of 18 -44 years, for whom the facility was unrolled in the state on the previous day as the same had to be deferred by a week because of inadequate availability of vials.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting of the health department on coronavirus situation and directed officials to ensure that COVID patients get proper treatment on time.

He said free vaccination for 18-44 age-group has begun in Bihar and ordered officials to inoculate more and more number of people.

Principal Secretary Health Pratyaya Amrit informed the meeting about the latest COVID scenario in the state.PTI NAC SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apps like Unqualified Setu and NoWin will not save, but two jabs of vaccine will: Rahul Gandhi

Referring to the apps, Arogya Setu and CoWin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centres policies for Covid-19 control and said that Unqualified Setu and NoWin will not save, but two jabs of Covid vaccine will do so. Message to the a...

New York to require vaccinations of university students

Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must get vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The requirement, affecting more than 435,000 ful...

COVID: Raj CM calls upon public representatives to make lockdown in state successful

The coronavirus disease is spreading to cities as well as villages, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday and called upon public representatives to ensure successful implementation of the lockdown to prevent the infection fro...

Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts

By Maya Gebeily BEIRUT, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Instagram and Twitter have blamed technical errors for deleting posts mentioning the possible eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, but data rights groups fear discriminato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021