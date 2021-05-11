PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 51857 42647 585 8625 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1348699 1244880 20010 83809 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 640252 525345 5910 108997 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 140759 102499 1989 36232 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 224898 171350 2847 50701 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 15429 13825 157 1447 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 459268 371494 10918 76856 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 789274 577550 5994 205730 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 256934 171454 4014 76500 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1545212 1313112 16043 216057 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1322934 1118933 8899 195102 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2013193 1405869 19852 587452 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1967405 1537138 5958 423957 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3982 2964 10 992 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 75024 59177 1018 14829 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1438509 1260150 16178 162181 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 506988 444049 2803 60136 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 863343 727497 10742 125104 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9217 7906 4 1307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 124774 90134 1804 32836 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 703594 563133 8629 131832 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 691232 573271 6595 111366 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5179929 4541391 77191 558996 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6398 6125 78 195 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 20370 18351 64 1955 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 304429 261980 1838 40611 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 612570 507041 3429 102099 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 292530 230646 3982 57902 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 36370 30880 509 4981 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 20579 17040 242 3297 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 7795 6002 22 1771 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 16552 12779 145 3081 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 554666 465133 2215 87265 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 10165 7042 177 2540 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 37559 34474 404 2620 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1032740 892474 12593 127673 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 23325429 19355735 253848 3707034 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 345925 351410 4025 -15653 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,29,92,517 and the death toll at 2,49,992. The ministry said there are 37,15,221 active cases, while 1,90,27,304 people have so far recovered from the infection.

