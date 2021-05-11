Delhi govt asks COVID facilities to give food, 'transportation charge' to staff

The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered all COVID-19 facilities to provide food to all staff, including contractual ones, and give them an additional ''transportation charge'' of Rs 200 per day.

''It is hereby ordered that all COVID facilities in Delhi will henceforth provide food to all staff, including both regular and contractual, working in the hospital during the concerned shift at a cost of up to 200 per person per meal,'' an ordered issued by the health department read.

''Further, all the staff will also be paid an additional transportation charge of Rs 200 per day,'' it said.

