Assam reports 92 more COVID deaths, 6,394 new cases

Assam reported 92 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, its highest single-day fatality, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state detected 6,394 new cases, which is also the highest on a single day.

The new cases were detected after testing 91,481 samples, taking the positivity rate to 6.99 per cent for the day, Sarma said in a tweet.

The state reported 3,650 cases on Sunday against the testing of 42,884 samples.

The chief minister said the rate of recovery from the disease stands at 85.73 per cent.

Of the new cases, 1,100 were detected in Guwahati, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)