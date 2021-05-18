Spanish study finds AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer dose is safe and effective

A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received the first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, the researchers said on Tuesday.

The so-called Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the immune response in people who received a Pfizer shot was between 30 and 40 times greater than in a control group who only had AstraZeneca dose.

Few serious side effects were reported among the 600 participants, the authors said.

