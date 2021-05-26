Maha: Nod to Aurangabad hospital to treat COVID-19 patients cancelled

Left Menu

Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan has cancelled the permission given to a hospital to serve as a COVID-19 facility after complaints of overcharging patients, an official said on Wednesday. Chavan made a committee to look into the complaints and based on its report, he cancelled the permission granted to the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:11 IST
Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan has cancelled the permission given to a hospital to serve as a COVID-19 facility after complaints of overcharging patients, an official said on Wednesday. Following the collector's directive, the Mamta Memorial Hospital, located at Bajaj Nagar in Waluj area here in Maharashtra, has been asked not to admit any new COVID-19 patient and discharge those already admitted after their treatment is completed, he said. The collector had received several complaints alleging that the hospital was charging exorbitant fees from farmers and poor people, the official said. Chavan made a committee to look into the complaints and based on its report, he cancelled the permission granted to the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

