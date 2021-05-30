Left Menu

Govt dispatches 18,265 oxygen concentrators, 7.7 lakh Remdesivir vials received as foreign aid to states

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that in total 18,265 Oxygen Concentrators and 7.7 lakh vials of Remdesivir received as aid from abroad have been delivered or dispatched to states and Union Territories from April 27 to April 29 amid the second wave of Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:58 IST
Govt dispatches 18,265 oxygen concentrators, 7.7 lakh Remdesivir vials received as foreign aid to states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday informed that in total 18,265 oxygen concentrators and 7.7 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir received as aid from abroad have been delivered or dispatched to states and Union Territories from April 27 to April 29 amid the second wave of COVID-19. In addition, 19,085 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 15,256 ventilators/ BiPAP, 12 lakh Favipiravir tablets have also been delivered through road and air in the said period, the Ministry informed in a statement.

Major consignments received on May 27 and May 29 from South Korea, Indian and Bahrainin Organisations, Indian Community in Shanghai, Indian Business and Professional Group in UAE, Ctrip, and Eli Lily include 225 oxygen concentrators and 5.6 lakh tablets of Baricitinib. Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise.

The MoHFW is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid, and donations. This cell started functioning on April 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021