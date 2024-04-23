Indian court extends pre-trial detention of opposition leader Kejriwal until May 7 - Live Law
A Delhi court extended on Tuesday the pre-trial detention of Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal until May 7 in a corruption case, legal news website Live Law reported.
Kejriwal, the chief minister of the national capital territory of Delhi, was arrested last month in connection with graft allegations relating to the city's liquor policy, weeks before general elections.
