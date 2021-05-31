Mizoram reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram has reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 3,034 in the state, the health department said on Monday. As per the health department, Mizoram's positivity rate is at 13.30 per cent.

As many as 54 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,015. With two new fatalities the COVID-19 death toll in the state stood at 38, the department said.

Four new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 95 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and no sample were tested at the Zoram Medical College RT-PCR lab. Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,65,553 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Also, the weekly positivity rate continues to decline and stood at 9.36 per cent. (ANI)

