Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,978 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 08:54 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,978 - RKI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,978 to 3,681,126, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 36 to 88,442, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021