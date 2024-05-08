Left Menu

Romanian president says he is open to discussing sending Patriot system to Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he was open to discussing sending a Patriot system to Ukraine after German appeals to European Union and NATO member states to bolster Ukraine's air defences. "There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine," Iohannis told reporters in Washington after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 08-05-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2024 01:04 IST
Romanian president says he is open to discussing sending Patriot system to Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he was open to discussing sending a Patriot system to Ukraine after German appeals to European Union and NATO member states to bolster Ukraine's air defences.

"There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine," Iohannis told reporters in Washington after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. "President Biden mentioned it ... in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024