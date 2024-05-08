Romanian president says he is open to discussing sending Patriot system to Ukraine
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he was open to discussing sending a Patriot system to Ukraine after German appeals to European Union and NATO member states to bolster Ukraine's air defences. "There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine," Iohannis told reporters in Washington after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"There has been a discussion about who can send Patriot systems to Ukraine," Iohannis told reporters in Washington after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. "President Biden mentioned it ... in our meeting and I said I was open to discussion."
