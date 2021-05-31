Left Menu

India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Dr. Reddy is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

