India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:36 IST
- India
India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
Dr. Reddy is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.
