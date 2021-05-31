India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Dr. Reddy is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.

