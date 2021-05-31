Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Palestinian territories - RDIF
Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Palestinian territories, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.
The RDIF fund is marketing the Russian vaccine abroad.
