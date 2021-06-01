Left Menu

Nearly half of Haryana's total COVID-19 deaths recorded in May

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 16:37 IST
Nearly half of Haryana's total COVID-19 deaths recorded in May
  India
  • India

Nearly half of the number of Covid-linked fatalities in Haryana were recorded in May as the state also registered a sharp spike in the cases last month, state health department data showed.

On April 30, 2021, Haryana had a total 4,216 COVID-19 deaths, which climbed to 8,303, as on May 31.

During the same period, the virus count rose from 4,87,978 to 7,56,635.

Gurugram, Faridabad and Hisar remained the districts hardest hit by the pandemic.

Between April 30 and May 31, coronavirus-related fatalities in Gurugram increased from 476 to 813, while the number of cases in the district, which falls in the National Capital Region, rose from 1,22,948 to 1,79,960.

In Faridabad district, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed from 512 to 708, while the infection count jumped from 72,768 to 98,945.

In Hisar district, fatalities doubled from 440 to 870 while the infection tally went up from 29,755 to 52,966 between April 30 and May 31.

The cumulative Covid positivity rate in the state went up from 6.63 per cent to 8.39 per cent while the fatality rate increased from 0.86 per cent to 1.10 per cent during the past one month.

As on May 31, Nuh district had the lowest number of fatalities and COVID-19 cases in the state with 93 deaths and 4,862 infections, followed by Charkhi Dadri with 110 deaths and 4,915 cases.

The number of active cases, which was around one lakh a month ago, has now come down to nearly 18,000 at present.

The Covid recovery rate improved from 79.14 per cent, as on April 30, to 96.45 per cent on May 31.

The tests per million population increased from 2,91,694 to 3,57,014 while the vaccination coverage also increased during the period from April 30 to May 31 from 38,13274 doses to 57,12,100 doses being administered.

To contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Haryana, the state government had initially imposed a lockdown on May 3 for a week till May 10, which was later extended four times and is currently enforced till June 7.

The state government has termed the lockdown ''Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)''.

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

