Singapore allows Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine special access — Straits Times

China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed under Singapore's special access route, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry, following approval by the World Health Organization.
The city-state on Monday had said it will allow private healthcare providers to access COVID-19 vaccines not approved by Singapore but that are on the WHO's emergency use listing. Sinovac joined the WHO list on Tuesday.
Ong Ye Kung, the health minister, had said this meant institutions can apply to draw on the 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine which have been delivered but await Singapore's regulatory nod.
