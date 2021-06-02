DRDO builds another 500-bed Covid care centre in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a 500-bed hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for COVID-19 patients in Haldwani, the defence ministry said.

This is the second Covid care centre built by the DRDO in the state, after Rishikesh.

''This facility comprises 375 oxygen beds and 125 ICU beds with ventilators. With 100 per cent power backup, it is centrally air conditioned for all weather conditions,'' the ministry mentioned.

Pathology laboratory, pharmacy, X-ray and ECG facilities are inherent part of the hospital which will become fully operational from Thursday, it said.

''Doctors and nursing staff to run the facility would be provided by co-located Government Medical College, Haldwani,'' it said.

The hospital has been set up within 21 days by a workforce of 350 people who worked round the clock under adverse weather conditions, it stated.

Constructed over an area of 10,000 square feet and equipped with all modern facilities, the centre named after Vipin Chandra Joshi has separate wards for children and arrangements have been made for their parents to be present as attendant.

It also has a separate ward for mucormycosis or black fungus patients.

After inaugurating the centre, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for establishing it in such a short time.

People of Kumaon region will benefit immensely from it, he said, adding that a robust infrastructure is being created in the state to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly and Haldwani MLA Indira Hridayesh thanked the chief minister for the Covid care centre, saying it will be beneficial not only to the people from Kumaon region of Uttarakhand but also those from Uttar Pradesh. The DRDO had earlier built a 500-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IDPL) in Rishikesh on May 26.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection during the last couple of weeks.

India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

