Jharkhand reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:30 IST
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,40,408 on Saturday as 478 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,034, a health bulletin said.

East Singbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 102, followed by Dhanbad (43) and Simdega (42).

Ranchi and East Singbhum districts registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at three each.

Jharkhand now has 6,832 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,28,542 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,170 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 96.51 percent, it added.

