Singapore to ease COVID-19 restrictions from next week

Singapore will start a phased easing of its COVID-19 restrictions from Monday its health ministry said, after domestic transmission of the virus slowed and the number of new cases declined.

Authorities will from Monday allow up to five people to gather, from two currently, then from June 21 will allow restaurants to resume dine-in services if infections remain under control. The ministry also said regulators had approved four coronavirus self-testing kits.

