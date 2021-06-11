Left Menu

Thailand books 20 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines

Thailand has signed a purchase order for 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine develop by Pfizer and BioNTech to be delivered before the end of this year, its health minister said.

  • Thailand

Thailand has signed a purchase order for 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to be delivered before the end of this year, its health minister said. Details of the deal, delivery timeframe, and the vaccine's approval by the Food and Drug Administration would be worked out in about a month, Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday.

Thailand also plans to buy 5 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine within this year, Austin said. Thailand is racing to secure vaccines for its mass immunization campaign that started on Monday, two months after it was hit by its biggest coronavirus outbreak so far, driven by highly contagious variants.

The program had relied heavily on its reserved 61 million doses of locally-made AstraZeneca vaccines, but the government has tried to diversify its sources to meet its target of acquiring 100 million doses by year-end. About 4.1 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

