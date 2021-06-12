Health Department to hold 'vaccination festival' from June 16

Left Menu

Puducherry, June 12 PTI A four-day special vaccination festival would be held in the Union Territory of Puducherry from June 16 to administer jabs to all those above 18 years as part of efforts to contain the Covid pandemic.The Health Department of Puducherry government is organising the festival.Health Secretary T Arun said in a release on Saturday that Puducherry was witnessing a decline in fresh cases of coronavirus.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, June 12 (PTI): A four-day special 'vaccination festival' would be held in the Union Territory of Puducherry from June 16 to administer jabs to all those above 18 years as part of efforts to contain the Covid pandemic.

The Health Department of Puducherry government is organising the festival.

Health Secretary T Arun said in a release on Saturday that Puducherry was witnessing a decline in fresh cases of coronavirus. This was due to the intensive implementation of steps to combat the virus and sustained cooperation of the public in observing the safety protocols, the release said.

There was, however, an apprehension that the third wave likely to set in would bring in its wake large incidence of Covid particularly the youth and through them young children would be affected, it said.

To ensure that the pandemic does not get worse, the special vaccination festival is to be held in more than 100 centres, the release said.

Vaccination would be done in government hospitals, primary health centres also at designated centres in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

He said the joint efforts by the Health Department in association with other departments, political leaders, leaders of public opinion, voluntary organisations, self- help groups and other stakeholders had been initiated to hold the vaccination festival. PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

