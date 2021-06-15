No new COVID-19 case reported in Dharavi for second day

Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the second day in a row on Tuesday, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. On Monday, for the first time since February 2, no new case was detected in the slum-dominated area during the second wave of the pandemic.

Dharavi's COVID-19 caseload remained unchanged at 6,861, of which 6,491 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

Advertisement

He said the number of active cases in the densely populated locality went down to 11 after two more patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Dharavi became a COVID-19 hotspot in the beginning of April during the second wave of the pandemic. It had reported the highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

As the second wave ebbed in May, cases from the slum town gradually declined and it has witnessed COVID-19 infections in single digit three times so far this month.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to almost 6.5 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)