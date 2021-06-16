Left Menu

Former Nepal PM Khanal to visit India for medical treatment

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:07 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Nepal's former prime minister and a senior leader of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal Jhalanath Khanal will be flown to New Delhi for medical treatment on Wednesday as his health condition has deteriorated.

Khanal,71, was admitted to Norvic Hospital in Thapathali on Monday after having difficulties in respiration and a deficiency of hemoglobin.

According to the party officials, preparations are underway to take the senior Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) CPN (UML) leader to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

''Since no improvement was seen in leader Khanal's health, he is heading to New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon on the recommendation of doctors at Norvic Hospital,'' said a close aid of the veteran leader.

Khanal's wife, son, and a doctor will be accompanying him for the medical visit.

Doctors suspect Khanal might have developed post COVID-19 problems.

Khanal was elected the prime minister in February 2011 with support from the Unified Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist). He resigned in August after he failed to reach a consensus with the other parties on drafting a new Constitution and the peace process.

