Karur Vysya Bank donates 10 ambulances
Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Saturday handed over 10 ambulances, costing Rs 1.77 crore, to the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ambulances, with two to be used in the plains and eight in hilly areas, were formally flagged off by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, a bank statement said.
The total corporate social responsibility initiative, including the rollout of new ambulances, undertaken by the bank during the COVID-19 second wave has reached Rs 4.61 crore, it said.
Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Minister for electricity V Senthil Balaji, senior government officials and Karur Vysya Bank general manager K V SM Sudhakar, deputy general manager R Ganesan were among those present.
