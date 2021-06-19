Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank donates 10 ambulances

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:36 IST
Karur Vysya Bank donates 10 ambulances
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Saturday handed over 10 ambulances, costing Rs 1.77 crore, to the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambulances, with two to be used in the plains and eight in hilly areas, were formally flagged off by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, a bank statement said.

The total corporate social responsibility initiative, including the rollout of new ambulances, undertaken by the bank during the COVID-19 second wave has reached Rs 4.61 crore, it said.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Minister for electricity V Senthil Balaji, senior government officials and Karur Vysya Bank general manager K V SM Sudhakar, deputy general manager R Ganesan were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021