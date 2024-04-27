BJP Government's Neglect of Tamil Nadu Draws Accusation of Deception and Injustice
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin accuses the BJP government of denying disaster relief funds and justice to the state despite widespread damage caused by the Michaung cyclone and heavy rains. The state has received only Rs 276 crore of the Rs 37,907 crore requested, despite legal recourse. Stalin warns the Centre that its actions are being closely scrutinized by the people.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday charged the BJP government at the Centre with ''deceiving'' the state by denying the disaster relief fund and justice, too, and cautioned that people were watching every action of the Centre.
Though the state government has demanded Rs 37,907 crore for relief and rehabilitation following the widespread destruction caused by the Michaung cyclone and unprecedented rains (in December 2023), the Centre had announced only Rs 276 crore, he said.
''This too after we approached the Supreme Court (seeking the aid from the Centre),'' the chief minister said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.
The Tamil Nadu government has so far spent Rs 2,477 crore from the State Disaster Fund towards the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the affected people, Stalin said.
''Our people are watching every action of the BJP government which is deceiving that there's no fund and no justice to Tamil Nadu,'' the chief minister said.
