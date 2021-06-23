Left Menu

New universal coronavirus vaccine may help prevent future pandemics

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:31 IST
New universal coronavirus vaccine may help prevent future pandemics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Scientists have developed a universal vaccine that protected mice not just against COVID-19 but also other coronaviruses while triggering the immune system to fight off a dangerous variant.

While no one knows which virus may cause the next outbreak, researchers from the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the US noted that coronaviruses remain a threat after causing the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

To prevent a future coronavirus pandemic, the team designed the vaccine to provide protection from the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and a group of coronaviruses known to make the jump from animals to humans.

The study, published in the journal Science, looked at a second-generation vaccine: one that targets sarbecoviruses.

Sarbecoviruses, part of the large family of coronaviruses, are a priority for virologists after two caused devastating disease in the past two decades: SARS and COVID-19.

The team's approach started with mRNA preventive, which is similar to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used today.

However, instead of including the mRNA code for only one virus, they welded together mRNA from multiple coronaviruses.

When given to mice, the hybrid vaccine effectively generated neutralising antibodies against multiple spike proteins -- which viruses use to latch onto healthy cells -- including one associated with B.1.351 variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

''The vaccine has the potential to prevent outbreaks when used as a new variant is detected,'' said study lead author Ralph Baric, an epidemiologist at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The research includes data from mice infected with SARS-CoV and related coronaviruses and the vaccine prevented infection and lung damage in mice.

Additional testing could lead to human clinical trials next year, the researchers said.

''Our findings look bright for the future because they suggest we can design more universal pan coronavirus vaccines to proactively guard against viruses we know are at risk for emerging in humans,'' said another lead author David Martinez, a postdoctoral researcher at UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

''With this strategy, perhaps we can prevent a SARS-CoV-3,'' Martinez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021