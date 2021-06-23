Federal Bank donates 10,000 Covid vaccine carriers to Kerala

Continuing its support to the state's fight against COVID-19, the Federal Bank has donated 10,000 vaccine carriers to the tune of Rs.92.04 lakh to the Kerala government.

This was part of various infrastructure, logistic and awareness programmes that the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, the CSR arm of the bank major, recently undertook to help combat the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The Federal Bank team, led by Reji P G, Deputy Vice President-II, formally handed over the contributed equipment to the state Health Minister Veena George here recently, an official statement said here.

Nisha K Das, Regional Head and Deputy Vice President-II, Thiruvananthapuram and Kavitha K Nayar, State Business Head, Government Business were among those officials who were present during the occasion, it said.

The Federal Bank had last month donated Rs 3.55 crore for establishing a special COVID facility at the government hospital in Aluva in Ernakulam district.

The ICU, within the hospital campus, had 100 beds with ventilators and several other advanced medical support equipment for treating Covid patients.

