Russian COVID-19 deaths hit fresh four-month peak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Wednesday reported 548 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, amid a surge in new cases that authorities have blamed on the new Delta variant.

The government coronavirus taskforce confirmed 17,594 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,534 in Moscow, taking the national case total to 5,368,513 since the pandemic began.

