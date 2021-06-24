Wards filling up as Tunisian COVID cases rise rapidly - scientific adviser

Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, a member of independent scientific committee that advises the government told Reuters on Thursday.

"A COVID tsunami is hitting the country as the number of positive tests is very high, the number of deaths sometimes exceeds 100 per day, and intensive care beds are almost full," Amenallah Messadi said

