Mexico's OKs Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 02:57 IST
Mexico's health regulator has given approval to U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter on Thursday.

"It's the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in our country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

