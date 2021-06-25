Mexico's OKs Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 02:57 IST
Mexico's health regulator has given approval to U.S. drug maker Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter on Thursday.
"It's the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in our country," he said.
