Kuwait to allow vaccinated citizens to use border crossings - cabinet
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 22:32 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Kuwait will allow citizens who have had at least one approved COVID-19 vaccine shot to pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the government's communication office said in a tweet on Monday.
Citizens' close relatives and any accompanying domestic helps will also be accorded the same right of passage, it said.
