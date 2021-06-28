Kuwait to allow vaccinated citizens to use border crossings - cabinet

Kuwait will allow citizens who have had at least one approved COVID-19 vaccine shot to pass through land and sea border crossings from June 29 until July 31, the government's communication office said in a tweet on Monday.

Citizens' close relatives and any accompanying domestic helps will also be accorded the same right of passage, it said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kuwait to allow fully vaccinated non-citizens in from Aug. 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)