Kuwait to allow fully vaccinated non-citizens in from Aug. 1

Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday.

A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

