Kuwait to allow fully vaccinated non-citizens in from Aug. 1
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:53 IST
Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday.
A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.
