Indonesia "emergency" COVID-19 curbs to be effective July 2-20 -minister

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-07-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 06:21 IST
Indonesia will launch on Friday emergency measures aimed at controlling its worst coronavirus epidemic since the start of the pandemic, with the curbs due to run until July 20, a minister said.

Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on his Instagram account late on Wednesday that the health protocola would be applied using law enforcement. He did not provide details but a document reviewed by Reuters said the measures will be applied on the islands of Java and Bali.

