Left Menu

Mandaviya inaugurates oxygen plant set up by FACT at UP hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:10 IST
Mandaviya inaugurates oxygen plant set up by FACT at UP hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday virtually inaugurated an oxygen plant set up by fertiliser company FACT at OPEC Kaili Hospital in Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

The pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant with 500 litres per minute capacity was set up by The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT) as per its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

''This is one among the five PSA oxygen plants ordered by FACT for various hospitals to meet the medical oxygen demand,'' said the minister, as per an official statement.

The other four plants will be installed at various government hospitals in Kerala, he added.

Asserting that the government has taken all possible steps to fight the pandemic, the minister said the government is committed to ensuring the better health and safety of the people of the country.

''The challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic have given us the opportunity to rethink and redevelop our health and medical infrastructure, enhance manufacturing capacity and develop local supply networks,'' he added.

Member of Parliament from Basti Harish Dwivedi and MLA Dayaram Chaudhary as well as FACT Chairman and Managing Director Kishor Rungta, among others senior officials, were present at the virtual event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021