Recruit medical staff, check infra to tackle Covid cases: Khattar to officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials over the preparedness to tackle the possible third Covid wave, asking them to recruit medical staff, check the availability of ICU beds and other required facilities. According to an official statement, state Health Minister Anil Vij was also present in the meeting, in which the CM took stock of the preparedness to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The CM asked officials of the Health Department to increase the medical staff so that there is no shortage in the near future, the statement said. Besides, he asked the officers concerned to conduct an exercise to check the availability of ICU beds, ventilators and necessary medicines. Expressing concern over COVID-paediatric cases, the chief minister asked officials to anticipate the health infrastructure required to treat such patients and make necessary arrangements. Khattar asked the officers to expedite the process of appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedics, saying ensuring best health services is a priority for his government. During the meeting, the chief minister was told that the state has a testing capacity of 24,500 samples per day in 20 government laboratories and 71,900 samples a day in 22 private labs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)