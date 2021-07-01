Punjab adds 290 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Punjab recorded 290 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday that took its infection tally to 5,95,899 while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,072, according to a medical bulletin.

Amritsar reported 37 fresh cases, followed by 32 in Mohali and 27 in Bathinda, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala and Fazilka.

There are 2,961 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. While 105 critical patients are on ventilator support, 334 critical patients and 1,471 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. The state's positivity rate stands at 0.57 per cent, it said.

As many as 443 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,76,866, the bulletin stated.

So far, 1,09,47,245 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally increased to 61,687 with 10 fresh cases, according to the medical bulletin.

The union territory reported no fresh death. The death toll stands at 808, the bulletin said.

There are 149 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh. A total of 60,730 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, including 22 the previous day, it said.

So far, 5,68,854 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 5,05,907 samples have tested negative while reports of 13 are awaited, the bulletin said.

