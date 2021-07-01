Left Menu

Your death certificate is ready, Thane resident told

A 55-year-old school teacher here got a shock of his life when he received a call earlier this week from the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC that his death certificate was ready and he should come and collect it.When Chandrashekar Joshi, a city resident, went to the TMC office, he was allegedly told by an official that as per the data received from the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR, he had died on April 22, 2021.

A 55-year-old school teacher here got a shock of his life when he received a call earlier this week from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) that his death certificate was ready and he should come and collect it.

When Chandrashekar Joshi, a city resident, went to the TMC office, he was allegedly told by an official that as per the data received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he had `died' on April 22, 2021. The death certificate mentioned that he was a Covid patient ten months ago. A bewildered Joshi told reporters here on Thursday that he had indeed tested positive for the viral infection in October 2020, but he isolated himself and recovered. Civic officials were not available to comment on the goof-up despite several calls.

