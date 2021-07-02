J&J says its single-shot COVID vaccine shows strong activity against Delta
Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 05:48 IST
Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the Delta variant, and other highly prevalent variants.
Data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the company said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Delta
Advertisement