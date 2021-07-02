Left Menu

Jubilant Chileans return to ski slopes as second COVID wave subsides

Chileans have returned to the slopes of the Andes mountains for the start of the ski season or the first time in two years, after last winter's season was scuppered by COVID 19-related lockdowns. Scores of daytrippers from the capital, Santiago, took to skis, snowboards and toboggans to make the most of the thick powdery snow, with their faces obscured entirely by a combination of masks and goggles.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 08:26 IST
Jubilant Chileans return to ski slopes as second COVID wave subsides

Chileans have returned to the slopes of the Andes mountains for the start of the ski season or the first time in two years, after last winter's season was scuppered by COVID 19-related lockdowns.

Scores of daytrippers from the capital, Santiago, took to skis, snowboards and toboggans to make the most of the thick powdery snow, with their faces obscured entirely by a combination of masks and goggles. Chile was first hit by coronavirus in March last year, resulting in long months of strict lockdowns that lasted on and off until the end of the year.

In the first half of this year, an even fiercer second wave hit Chile as it raced to roll out what has been one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns. But in recent weeks, authorities began relaxing lockdowns that had once again been put in place. They have, however, maintained restrictions on group meetings, weekend activities and insisted people continue to wear masks with the menace of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus now confirmed in the South American country.

Ricardo Margulis, manager of the Valle Nevado ski centre just over 30 miles (50 kilometres) outside Santiago, said skiing fitted perfectly with the government's campaign for people to bolster their mental and physical health with outdoor exercise, after a tough 16 months. "Skiing is a sport that is naturally socially-distanced," he told Reuters TV. "You can't go near someone who is skiing or on a snowboard or you would crash into them. So there is no risk of contagion."

The ski resorts attract many foreign tourists, mainly Brazilians, but few have come this year as Chile's borders remain closed. Among the groups however enjoying the snow on Thursday was a group of Venezuelan workers at a hospital in Santiago.

One of them, Abigail Baez, said: "It's not as cold as they'd told me, that you couldn't even speak. It's awesome."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021