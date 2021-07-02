Indonesia reports record COVID-19 infections and deaths
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:45 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia reported on Friday 25,830 coronavirus infections and 539 deaths, both record highs.
Indonesia has reported a total 2,228,938 cases and 59,534 deaths.
Advertisement
Also Read: World Bank approves US$500M loan to support Indonesia's COVID-19 response
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
Advertisement