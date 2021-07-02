Athletics-Sprinter Richardson suspended for one month after testing positive for cannabis
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for cannabis, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Friday.
"The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.
