UK records 27,125 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported on Friday 27,125 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 27,989 cases and 22 deaths reported a day earlier.

