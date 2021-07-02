UK records 27,125 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Britain reported on Friday 27,125 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 27,989 cases and 22 deaths reported a day earlier.

