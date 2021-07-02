Left Menu

Ireland to buy 1 million COVID-19 vaccines from Romania

Ireland has agreed in principle to buy one million COVID-19 vaccines from Romania, an Irish government spokesman said on Friday, just days after Romania agreed to offload over 1 million excess shots to fellow EU member Denmark.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:38 IST
Ireland to buy 1 million COVID-19 vaccines from Romania
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland has agreed in principle to buy one million COVID-19 vaccines from Romania, an Irish government spokesman said on Friday, just days after Romania agreed to offload over 1 million excess shots to fellow EU member Denmark. Supplies are far outstripping demand for COVID-19 shots in Romania, where vaccine hesitancy is spreading as a result of entrenched distrust of state institutions, misinformation campaigns and lack of public awareness.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of vaccine uptake in Europe. Almost 45% of its 3.8 million adult population have been fully vaccinated and 65% have received their first of two doses. The government hopes its decision to speed up vaccinating younger people will slow the spread of the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and resume a delayed reopening of the economy.

"The Taoiseach (prime minister) had a good discussion this morning with his EU counterpart, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and they agreed in principle to the purchase of one million vaccines," a spokesman for Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said. "This process is continuing and is yet to be completed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021