Goa extends coronavirus curfew till July 12

The Goa government on Friday extended the current coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till July 12. Shops can remain open from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Saloon and outdoor sports complexstadium may also open, tweeted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 183 new infections and two deaths on Friday. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:52 IST
The Goa government on Friday extended the current coronavirus-induced ''curfew'' in the state till July 12. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

“State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium may also open,” tweeted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 183 new infections and two deaths on Friday. There are 2,174 active coronavirus patients in the state.

