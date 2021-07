BRIEF-EMA Says Increased Manufacturing Capacity For COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: INCREASED MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN: 02/07/2021

Advertisement

* EMA SAYS PLANT, WHICH IS LOCATED IN LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, PRODUCES ALL ACTIVE SUBSTANCE FOR MANUFACTURE OF EU SUPPLY OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)