Maharashtra reports 8,753 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths; 8,385 recover

Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,753 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 60,79,352, while the death toll rose to 1,22,353 with the addition of 156 fresh fatalities, a state health department official.

The state reported 442 fewer cases and nearly 100 less fatalities as compared to Thursday, when it had recorded 9,195 infections and 252 deaths.

The official said as many as 8,385 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,36,920.

The state now has 1,16,867 COVID-19 patients under treatment, he said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, the official said.

According to the official, out of 4,20,96,506 COVID-19 tests conducted so far, 60,79,352 have come out positive, indicating a positivity rate of 14.44 per cent.

The official said currently 6,24,745 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 in institutional quarantine across the state.

According to the official, Mumbai recorded 673 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,23,551, while the death toll increased to 15,499 after 27 patients succumbed to the infection.

The official said 296 new cases were detected in Pune municipal limit, taking the tally to 4,94,943, while the death toll rose to 8,279 as nine more fatalities were reported in the city.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 105, 277, 68, 17 and three new COVID-19 cases, respectively, he said.

Out of 1,16,667 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest - 17,013 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16,339 and 12,905, respectively, the official said.

According to the health department, of the total 58,36,920 recovered patients, the highest - 10,23,450 - are in Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 6,92,841 and 5,53,925, respectively.

The department official said that in the Mumbai circle, which includes the city and its satellite towns, 1,951 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,99,306, while 32 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 32,140.

In the Pune circle, 2,356 new COVID-19 cases were added, increasing the tally to 14,27,110, while 30 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 26,085, he said.

With 667 new cases and nine fresh deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik Circle rose to 8,91,626, while the death toll increased to 17,480.

In the Kolhapur circle, 3,306 new cases were reported, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 4,20,590, while the death toll increased to 11,579 after 68 patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The official said with 105 new cases and one death, the coronavirus tally in the Nagpur circle increased to 7,69,118 and the toll to 13,521.

In the Aurangabad circle, 146 people tested positive, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,81,368, while the death toll increased to 6,371 with the addition of two fresh fatalities, the official said.

The official said with 164 new infections and eight fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the Latur circle increased to 3,35,658 and the toll to 9,130.

The Akola circle added 88 new cases, raising the COVID-19 tally to 3,54,430, while the toll increased to 5,929 with one fresh death, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,79,352, new cases 8,753, Total deaths 1,22,353, Total recoveries 58,36,920, Active cases 1,16,867, Tests conducted so far 4,20,96,506.

